Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $383,000. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

CARA traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.68. 618,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,377. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 174.15% and a negative net margin of 723.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.60 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.12.

View Our Latest Report on Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.