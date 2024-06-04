Cardano (ADA) Reaches Market Cap of $16.53 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $16.53 billion and $318.86 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,790.76 or 0.05390537 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00050731 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00010576 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00016299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00017393 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012103 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000265 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,939,171,471 coins and its circulating supply is 35,707,278,547 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

