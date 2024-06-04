Carmignac Gestion Decreases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Carmignac Gestion decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 197,637 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Stryker were worth $25,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $339.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,006. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.66. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The company has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.58.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

