Carmignac Gestion Has $13.63 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Carmignac Gestion lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,317 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.61.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM traded down $9.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.30. 3,749,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,160. The company has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.04 and a 200 day moving average of $195.26. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $214.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

