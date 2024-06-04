Carmignac Gestion Lowers Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Carmignac Gestion lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 69,356 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in ServiceNow by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $660.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,809. The business has a 50 day moving average of $740.55 and a 200-day moving average of $735.13. The company has a market cap of $135.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $526.11 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. StockNews.com lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,512. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

