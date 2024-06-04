Carmignac Gestion Lowers Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Carmignac Gestion cut its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 683,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,204 shares during the quarter. Block makes up 0.9% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Block were worth $52,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Block by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,112,000 after acquiring an additional 115,132 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth $157,021,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Block by 16.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,373,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,807,000 after acquiring an additional 190,400 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Block during the third quarter worth $359,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.30. 6,470,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,649,773. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.54. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at $40,796,849.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

