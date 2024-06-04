Carmignac Gestion Purchases 1,814 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 570.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,029,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981,271 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 5,030,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $90,682,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in TransUnion by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,744,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,013,000 after buying an additional 1,035,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 23.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,923,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,472,000 after buying an additional 942,924 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $71.63. 1,131,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,056. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of -50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,105,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,538 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

