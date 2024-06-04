Carmignac Gestion Reduces Holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Carmignac Gestion reduced its position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,470 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.70% of Merus worth $11,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Merus by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Merus by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Merus by 33.6% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 12,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Merus by 43.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRUS stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,374. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.10. Merus has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $61.61.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRUS shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $57.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

