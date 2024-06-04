Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.53.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,236,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,917,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 117.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,498,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,589.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,789,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 2.53. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

