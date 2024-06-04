Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNAC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RNAC stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter. Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 983.93% and a negative return on equity of 58.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 21,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $350,114.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,017,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,479,093.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 22,446 shares of company stock worth $365,474. Corporate insiders own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartesian Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNAC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.