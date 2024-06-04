CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.25. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $49.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.60.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 105.76% and a negative return on equity of 110.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

