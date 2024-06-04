CDAM UK Ltd Has $78.66 Million Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

CDAM UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 152,968 shares during the period. Qualys comprises 9.7% of CDAM UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CDAM UK Ltd’s holdings in Qualys were worth $78,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Qualys stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,808. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.47. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.53 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.77.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,398,729.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,398,729.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $155,876.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,654,132.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,785,329. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.23.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

