Celestia Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $75.47 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. In the last seven days, Celestia has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Celestia token can currently be bought for about $10.64 or 0.00015145 BTC on exchanges. Celestia has a total market cap of $1.50 billion and approximately $75.47 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,047,561,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,047,342,465.753256 with 188,385,993.503256 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 10.82472289 USD and is down -4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $79,615,836.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

