Cellectis’ (CLLS) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Cellectis Trading Down 2.2 %

CLLS opened at $2.65 on Friday. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $147.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 529.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.41%. The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Cellectis will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cellectis stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 827,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.49% of Cellectis worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

