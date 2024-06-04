Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Short Interest Up 7.7% in May

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 983,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Central Garden & Pet

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $25,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,123,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,123,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $170,027.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,889.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 744,218 shares of company stock worth $27,144,928 in the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 92.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth about $496,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 169,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 22.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.71. The company had a trading volume of 124,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,689. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.74 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.