Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Short Interest Update

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,300 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the April 30th total of 849,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Shares of CENTA stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.78. The company had a trading volume of 150,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,667. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $900.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $170,027.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,889.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 714,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,945,528. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 30.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,740,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,711,000 after purchasing an additional 23,601 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 24.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,303,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,040,000 after purchasing an additional 457,699 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 29.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,087,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,059,000 after purchasing an additional 480,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,112,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,070,000 after purchasing an additional 74,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

