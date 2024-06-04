Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.
Century Financial Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of CYFL stock opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.74. Century Financial has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $31.25.
Century Financial Company Profile
