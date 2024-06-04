Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Position Raised by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,600 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies makes up about 4.2% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned 0.31% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $54,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,267,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 94,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after buying an additional 67,272 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,731. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $122.11 and a 1 year high of $168.82.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

