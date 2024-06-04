Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.04 and last traded at $23.00. Approximately 1,326,763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 9,256,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Chewy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.21.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. Analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $121,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 569,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,242. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter valued at $65,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

