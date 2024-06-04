Christine Ring Sells 1,596 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $27,147.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ NRIX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.05. 599,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,196. The company has a market capitalization of $788.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $18.12.
Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on NRIX shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
