Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 978.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,235,000 after buying an additional 324,019 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 175,378.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,381,000 after buying an additional 112,242 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,275.7% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 29,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $1,403,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,665 shares of company stock valued at $28,892,351. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.50. The company had a trading volume of 530,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.77 and a 200 day moving average of $243.78. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $275.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

