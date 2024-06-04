CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,313,996 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,601,044 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313,996 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises about 2.1% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 1.25% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $560,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,008,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,550,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,076 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,373,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 299.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,575,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,915,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,199,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,709 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE:CM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.53. 305,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,278. The company has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.653 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 54.53%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

