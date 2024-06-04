CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,445,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 900,567 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International makes up about 1.0% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 1.10% of Restaurant Brands International worth $270,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.3 %

QSR stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.87. 920,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,611. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.12. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

