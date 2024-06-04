CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,379,541 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,794 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $69,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 195,474 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 34,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,420 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,068,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,019,000 after buying an additional 601,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $47.34. 12,075,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,469,605. The stock has a market cap of $190.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average is $49.04. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,647 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

