CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,755,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,006 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $323,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,345 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 99,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $59.35. 1,148,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,084. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

