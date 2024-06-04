CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $161.59 Million Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,454,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,375 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.76% of Franco-Nevada worth $161,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 277.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.70.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE:FNV traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.92. 395,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,258. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.69. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $149.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -57.43%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Articles

