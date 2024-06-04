CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $74.26 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,776 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $74,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD stock traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,928,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,414,844. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.39.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,400 shares of company stock worth $30,077,126. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

