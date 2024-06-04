CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,944 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.05% of Netflix worth $109,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in Netflix by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. CICC Research began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.00.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $633.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,386. The company has a market capitalization of $272.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $664.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $610.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,051 shares of company stock valued at $29,400,780 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

