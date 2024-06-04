CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 32,886 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,886 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $12,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $98.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,721. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $100.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.47.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Melius assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

