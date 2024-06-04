CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,399,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,081,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,960,000 after purchasing an additional 474,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.70. 6,118,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,897,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

