CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 265 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 26.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $10.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $967.22. 163,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,968. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,047.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,027.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,123.64.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

