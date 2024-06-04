CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,957,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37,663 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.4% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Home Depot worth $678,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.1 %

HD traded down $6.88 on Monday, hitting $327.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,711,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,886. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Read Our Latest Report on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.