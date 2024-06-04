CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,012,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 420,356 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.39% of NextEra Energy worth $486,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $2.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.71. 15,409,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,775,103. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The stock has a market cap of $159.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

