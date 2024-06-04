CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $201.20 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,249 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $201,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $901,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 65,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 17,423 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $344.09. 1,381,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,091. The company has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $348.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $334.65 and a 200 day moving average of $320.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

