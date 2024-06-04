CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 670,261 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 552.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 791,639 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 670,261 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.11% of McDonald’s worth $234,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 157,650 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,745,000 after acquiring an additional 39,555 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,791 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $6,799,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $259.75. 4,162,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,715. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.85. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $187.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.