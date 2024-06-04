CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 18,252 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,252 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.17% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $341,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $302,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $582,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $569.58. 943,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,971. The company has a market capitalization of $217.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $575.24 and its 200 day moving average is $552.97. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,839,780 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.