CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 55,444 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,990,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 55,444 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $279,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $693,985,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $165,640,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $461,872,000 after purchasing an additional 390,723 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 61.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,229,000 after purchasing an additional 364,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $398,342,000 after purchasing an additional 343,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $149.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,209. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $152.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

