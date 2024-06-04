Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.2% of Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,685,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,470,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,335,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.65. 23,290,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,543,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average is $49.04.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,166 shares of company stock worth $2,727,647. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. BNP Paribas upgraded Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.