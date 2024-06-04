Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,910,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 7,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, insider Subi Sethi sold 18,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $361,936.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Subi Sethi sold 18,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $361,936.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $274,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,268,600 shares of company stock worth $274,986,956 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CWAN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.92. 991,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,239. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.63. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.58.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Clearwater Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

