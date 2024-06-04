Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Down 5.5% in May

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 791,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the April 30th total of 837,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.3 days.
Cogeco Communications Stock Performance
Cogeco Communications stock opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $52.99.
About Cogeco Communications
