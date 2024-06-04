Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Down 5.5% in May

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 791,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the April 30th total of 837,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.3 days.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Cogeco Communications stock opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $52.99.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

