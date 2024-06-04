Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Gap Up to $37.21

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.21, but opened at $37.99. Columbus McKinnon shares last traded at $38.13, with a volume of 27,850 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.85 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Stephens purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $58,065.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth about $847,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

