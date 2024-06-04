Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Lowered to $62.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMA. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

CMA stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,728. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.82.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

