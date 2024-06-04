Compound Price Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, Compound has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $485.65 million and approximately $26.92 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $58.34 or 0.00084313 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00028211 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012058 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $45,392.12 or 0.65758643 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,324,346 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,323,892.00371537 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 59.47786191 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 497 active market(s) with $26,998,801.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

