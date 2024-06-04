Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

CRK stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 0.60. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $13.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $335.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 12,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $100,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,821,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,364,289.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after buying an additional 34,231 shares during the period. KGH Ltd lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 119.3% during the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 8,586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,704,000 after buying an additional 4,670,959 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,139,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,302 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,485,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 180,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,321,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 96,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

