Contrasting WPP (NYSE:WPP) & Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC)

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) and Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for WPP and Boston Omaha, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get WPP alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WPP 1 4 0 0 1.80 Boston Omaha 0 0 2 0 3.00

WPP currently has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.86%. Boston Omaha has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 62.86%. Given Boston Omaha’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boston Omaha is more favorable than WPP.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPP N/A N/A N/A Boston Omaha -6.56% -1.08% -0.85%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares WPP and Boston Omaha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

WPP has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Omaha has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WPP and Boston Omaha’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPP $18.46 billion 0.61 $137.33 million N/A N/A Boston Omaha $96.25 million 4.72 -$7.00 million ($0.21) -68.71

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than Boston Omaha.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of WPP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Boston Omaha shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of WPP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Boston Omaha shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About WPP

(Get Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. It offers marketing strategy, creative ideation, production, commerce, influencer marketing, social media management, and technology implementation services; media strategy, planning, buying and activation, commerce media, data analytics, and consulting services; and media management, public affairs, reputation, risk and crisis management, social media management, and strategic advisory services. The company also provides brand consulting, brand identity, product and service design, and corporate and brand publication services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Boston Omaha

(Get Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015. Boston Omaha Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.