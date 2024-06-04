Copperwynd Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,680,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,889,000 after acquiring an additional 234,715 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 51,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 188,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
SCHA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.94. 808,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.57. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
