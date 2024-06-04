Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 322 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Copperwynd Financial LLC cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,155,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $142,567.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.4 %

PWR stock traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $271.97. 1,037,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,290. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $286.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.39.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.