Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the April 30th total of 7,270,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,195,878.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $173,469.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,933 shares in the company, valued at $699,416.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,900 shares of company stock worth $15,387,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNM shares. Citigroup lowered Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Core & Main Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CNM traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.20. 3,178,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Core & Main’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Articles

