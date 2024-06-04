Cornerstone Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 98,626 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSPH. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

RSPH stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.33. The company had a trading volume of 51,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,984. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.08. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $969.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

