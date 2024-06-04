Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,886 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 46,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 30,965 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 50.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 94,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000.

Shares of NYSE NTG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.64. The company had a trading volume of 12,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,986. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.49. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $41.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s payout ratio is presently -10,341.47%.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

